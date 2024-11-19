Shanghai marks 30 years of sisterhood with Dunedin, New Zealand

A photo exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the sister-city relationship between Shanghai and Dunedin was held at the iconic Yuyuan Garden in Huangpu District on Monday.

Since the establishment of their sisterhood in 1994, Shanghai and Dunedin have carried out extensive and in-depth cooperation in many fields, such as business, trade, technology, health care, culture, education, and landscaping, achieving fruitful results.

Consequently, they have established a deep friendship with each other and made progress in common development, contributing a great story of friendly exchanges between China and New Zealand.