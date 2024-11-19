﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai marks 30 years of sisterhood with Dunedin, New Zealand

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:16 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
Since the establishment of their sister-city relationship in 1994, Shanghai and Dunedin have carried out extensive and in-depth cooperation in many fields.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:16 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
Shanghai marks 30 years of sisterhood with Dunedin, New Zealand
Ti Gong

The exhibition is launched to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the sister-city relationship between Shanghai and Dunedin .

A photo exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the sister-city relationship between Shanghai and Dunedin was held at the iconic Yuyuan Garden in Huangpu District on Monday.

Since the establishment of their sisterhood in 1994, Shanghai and Dunedin have carried out extensive and in-depth cooperation in many fields, such as business, trade, technology, health care, culture, education, and landscaping, achieving fruitful results.

Consequently, they have established a deep friendship with each other and made progress in common development, contributing a great story of friendly exchanges between China and New Zealand.

Shanghai marks 30 years of sisterhood with Dunedin, New Zealand
Ti Gong

Jules Radich, mayor of Dunedin, visits the exhibition on Monday.

In 2010, Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai and Lan Yuan, a classic Chinese garden in Dunedin designed and built by a Shanghai company, became "sister gardens," adding a new highlight to the friendship between the two cities.

Chinese and foreign guests jointly launched the photo exhibition, watched videos and viewed photos, recalling the wonderful moments in the 30 years of sister-city exchanges between Shanghai and Dunedin amidst the beautiful scenery and exchanges captured in the images.

Shanghai marks 30 years of sisterhood with Dunedin, New Zealand
Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese music performance is staged during the opening ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     