The 11th China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair (CCBF) which recently concluded at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center had a total attendance of 41,263, including 17,081 professionals. The event generated over 1,200 copyright deals and 20 million yuan (US$2.76 million) in sales. The fair featured 353 activities, spanning professional forums, book launches and public engagement, highlighting the vibrancy of the children's publishing industry. Global publishers such as Japan's Fukuinkan Shoten and Italy's Corraini Edizioni took part, while forums addressed key trends, including digital transformation, sustainable publishing, and market diversity.

Ti Gong

There were also publishers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. "The fair is a vital platform for global exchanges, showcasing our books to the world and exploring international copyrights, much like Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy," said Pi-Lan Wang, manager of Taiwan publisher Chang-Tang Int. Publishing Co which has been a participant since the first edition of the children's book fair. "This year we bring our 'World History' series, which includes 500 titles, each 48 pages long, covering history, art, museums and countries worldwide. We believe world history is essential for everyone, presenting China's history alongside the world's, showing connections like Emperor Kangxi's era with Louis XIV's." The Golden Pinwheel Young Illustrators Competition attracted submissions from 72 countries and regions, highlighting 66 standout works in categories such as book publishing and commercial applications.

Ti Gong

Chinese illustrator Hei Mi won domestic gold for "Time Machine," while Romania's Alexandra Mirzac won international gold with "Unexpected Guests." Other highlights included 15 master classes led by renowned illustrators such as Jon Klassen and Yukiko Hiromatsu, which drew nearly 2,000 participants. Through cross-sector collaborations and cultural outreach, the CCBF continues to promote cultural diversity and strengthen Shanghai's role as a global hub for children's literature.



