﻿
News / Metro

Children's book fair sees 20m yuan in sales

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
The 11th CCBF at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center had a total attendance of 41,263, including 17,081 professionals, and generated over 1,200 copyright deals
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0

The 11th China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair (CCBF) which recently concluded at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center had a total attendance of 41,263, including 17,081 professionals.

The event generated over 1,200 copyright deals and 20 million yuan (US$2.76 million) in sales. The fair featured 353 activities, spanning professional forums, book launches and public engagement, highlighting the vibrancy of the children's publishing industry.

Global publishers such as Japan's Fukuinkan Shoten and Italy's Corraini Edizioni took part, while forums addressed key trends, including digital transformation, sustainable publishing, and market diversity.

Children's book fair sees 20m yuan in sales
Ti Gong

The stands for French and South Korean publishers.

There were also publishers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. "The fair is a vital platform for global exchanges, showcasing our books to the world and exploring international copyrights, much like Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy," said Pi-Lan Wang, manager of Taiwan publisher Chang-Tang Int. Publishing Co which has been a participant since the first edition of the children's book fair.

"This year we bring our 'World History' series, which includes 500 titles, each 48 pages long, covering history, art, museums and countries worldwide. We believe world history is essential for everyone, presenting China's history alongside the world's, showing connections like Emperor Kangxi's era with Louis XIV's."

The Golden Pinwheel Young Illustrators Competition attracted submissions from 72 countries and regions, highlighting 66 standout works in categories such as book publishing and commercial applications.

Children's book fair sees 20m yuan in sales
Ti Gong

The fair was an ideal platform for international exchanges.

Chinese illustrator Hei Mi won domestic gold for "Time Machine," while Romania's Alexandra Mirzac won international gold with "Unexpected Guests."

Other highlights included 15 master classes led by renowned illustrators such as Jon Klassen and Yukiko Hiromatsu, which drew nearly 2,000 participants.

Through cross-sector collaborations and cultural outreach, the CCBF continues to promote cultural diversity and strengthen Shanghai's role as a global hub for children's literature.



Children's book fair sees 20m yuan in sales
Ti Gong

The illustrator fair at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     