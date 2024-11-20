﻿
News / Metro

Feel the magic at Harry Potter Christmas event

  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
Fall under the spell of Harry Potter and friends at the "Christmas in the Wizarding World" event, which promises to be something special with scenes straight out of Hogwarts.
Experience the first-ever Harry Potter Christmas-themed event in Shanghai!

Immerse yourself in a world of wizardry and holiday cheer from November 30 until February 16, 2025.

Marvel at a 17-meter magical Christmas tree and stroll through enchanting scenes straight out of Hogwarts.

Visit Platform 9¾, ride the Hogwarts Express and gaze at the floating candles under a festive starry sky.

Don't forget to catch a glimpse of the golden snitch flying over a Quidditch field.

If you go:

Date: Nov 30, 2024 - Feb 16, 2025

Venue: BFC Bund Financial Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Road E2.

