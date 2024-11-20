Feel the magic at Harry Potter Christmas event
Experience the first-ever Harry Potter Christmas-themed event in Shanghai!
Immerse yourself in a world of wizardry and holiday cheer from November 30 until February 16, 2025.
Marvel at a 17-meter magical Christmas tree and stroll through enchanting scenes straight out of Hogwarts.
Visit Platform 9¾, ride the Hogwarts Express and gaze at the floating candles under a festive starry sky.
Don't forget to catch a glimpse of the golden snitch flying over a Quidditch field.
If you go:
Date: Nov 30, 2024 - Feb 16, 2025
Venue: BFC Bund Financial Center
Address: 600 Zhongshan Road E2.