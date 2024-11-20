Feel the magic at Harry Potter Christmas event

Experience the first-ever Harry Potter Christmas-themed event in Shanghai!

Immerse yourself in a world of wizardry and holiday cheer from November 30 until February 16, 2025.

Marvel at a 17-meter magical Christmas tree and stroll through enchanting scenes straight out of Hogwarts.

Visit Platform 9¾, ride the Hogwarts Express and gaze at the floating candles under a festive starry sky.

Don't forget to catch a glimpse of the golden snitch flying over a Quidditch field.