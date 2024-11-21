Road restrictions announced for Shanghai Marathon

Downtown streets and sections of elevated roads will be closed for this year's Shanghai International Marathon on December 1.

From 11pm on November 30 to 8am the next day, vehicles and pedestrians will be banned from Nansuzhou Road, Beijing Road E., Dianchi Road, Tianjin Road, Nanjing Road E., Fuzhou Road, Hankou Road, Jiujiang Road and Guangdong Road between Zhongshan Road E1 and Henan Road M.

Vehicles and pedestrians are also barred from using Jiangxi Road M. and Sichuan Road M. between Yan'an Road E. and Nansuzhou Road, as well as Waibaidu Bridge, Zhapu Road Bridge and Sichuan Road Bridge from 4:30am to 8am on December 1.

Also from 4:30am to 8am, vehicles are now allowed on Zhongshan Road E1 between Waibaidu Bridge and Dongmen Road.

From 6:15am to 8am, the Yan'an Elevated Road off-ramp at Jiangxi Road will be closed, as will the Yan'an Road E. between Zhongshan Road E1 and Henan Road M. and the Bund Tunnel's exit to Yan'an Road E.

From 6:30am to 8:30am, the Henan Road S. exit of the Renmin Road Tunnel will be closed.

From 6:40am to 8:30am, the Yan'an Elevated Road off-ramp on Huashan Road will be closed.

From 6:50am to 9am, the North-South Elevated Road off-ramp at Huaihai Road will be closed. From 7am to 11:30am, the Longhua Road E. exit of Xizang Road S. Tunnel will be closed.

From 6:45am to 1:30pm, other streets where runners will pass will also be closed, while police will monitor traffic and allow vehicles and pedestrians to pass while not affecting the marathon.

A few bus lines where routes overlap the running course will be rerouted, police said.

All races will start from the Bund, and the marathon will pass by major landmarks including the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Xitiandi, Huaihai Road, and Xuhui riverside, and end at Shanghai Stadium.