﻿
News / Metro

Road restrictions announced for Shanghai Marathon

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
Vehicles will be barred from using a number of streets and sections of elevated roads to avoid affecting the event which takes competing runners past a number of city landmarks.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
Road restrictions announced for Shanghai Marathon
Li Yi / SHINE

Downtown streets and sections of elevated roads will be closed for this year's Shanghai International Marathon on December 1.

From 11pm on November 30 to 8am the next day, vehicles and pedestrians will be banned from Nansuzhou Road, Beijing Road E., Dianchi Road, Tianjin Road, Nanjing Road E., Fuzhou Road, Hankou Road, Jiujiang Road and Guangdong Road between Zhongshan Road E1 and Henan Road M.

Vehicles and pedestrians are also barred from using Jiangxi Road M. and Sichuan Road M. between Yan'an Road E. and Nansuzhou Road, as well as Waibaidu Bridge, Zhapu Road Bridge and Sichuan Road Bridge from 4:30am to 8am on December 1.

Also from 4:30am to 8am, vehicles are now allowed on Zhongshan Road E1 between Waibaidu Bridge and Dongmen Road.

From 6:15am to 8am, the Yan'an Elevated Road off-ramp at Jiangxi Road will be closed, as will the Yan'an Road E. between Zhongshan Road E1 and Henan Road M. and the Bund Tunnel's exit to Yan'an Road E.

From 6:30am to 8:30am, the Henan Road S. exit of the Renmin Road Tunnel will be closed.

From 6:40am to 8:30am, the Yan'an Elevated Road off-ramp on Huashan Road will be closed.

From 6:50am to 9am, the North-South Elevated Road off-ramp at Huaihai Road will be closed. From 7am to 11:30am, the Longhua Road E. exit of Xizang Road S. Tunnel will be closed.

From 6:45am to 1:30pm, other streets where runners will pass will also be closed, while police will monitor traffic and allow vehicles and pedestrians to pass while not affecting the marathon.

A few bus lines where routes overlap the running course will be rerouted, police said.

All races will start from the Bund, and the marathon will pass by major landmarks including the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Xitiandi, Huaihai Road, and Xuhui riverside, and end at Shanghai Stadium.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Zhongshan Road
Shanghai Stadium
Waibaidu Bridge
Huaihai Road
Xuhui
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     