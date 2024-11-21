English designer creates audio guide services in four languages

"The idea of doing GPS walking came out of the pandemic because it was very difficult to be a tourist during that time, obviously people were concerned about traveling around in large groups," he said. "So I thought of this idea of being able to explore but without being part of a group or meeting any other people. It was kind of a good way of helping people explore the city."

Following the guide, people can be captivated by the interesting stories behind all these old buildings in Shanghai, while Norton himself has his own interesting story.

Behind the GPS audio guide is Mike Norton from England, who has lived in Shanghai for 14 years.

Walking tours are considered trendy in China, and Shanghai has launched an audio guide in four languages to create better experiences.

Norton has worked in several major cities including Dubai and London, but decided to settle in Shanghai.



"Shanghai was always a place I like as soon as I arrived and I also met my wife here, so we decided to make this our home and this is where we bring up our family," he said.

During his spare time, Norton ventures to different parts of the city.

"I've always enjoyed exploring the city, not just the big tourist sites but away from the busy areas. I think there's a lot very interesting things to see. So this is something that I've had a passion for a very long time."

During his explorations, he talked with locals and heard about the history and stories behind each old building and every street. He understands the Shanghai dialect.

These old buildings have some information but it's usually a small amount and very factual about the building itself, Norton said.

"But when these buildings were built, they were built for people and these were the people who a hundred years ago were transforming Shanghai into what the city has become today. So with all of these people who lived here, there's usually some interesting story."

Norton has lived on Wukang Road in Xuhui District for a long time.

"This is very famous street and so many people come and visit this street to take pictures and post on social media," he said.

"I think the area itself is much more interesting than just one street, maybe the old wet market has changed into now very fancy restaurants but all the buildings have been very well preserved as they were years ago," he said.

The "Stroll Through Shanghai, Discovering the City's Hidden Treasures" audio guide series was launched in Chinese, English, French and German for seven routes.

The total duration of the GPS audio guide is nearly 200 minutes for each route, aiming to meet the needs of foreign tourists entering Shanghai and domestic tourists for in-depth tours.

With the launch and expansion of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, there also has been a surge in the number of inbound travelers.

Norton has some tips for foreign travelers to Shanghai.

"One of my favorite things about Shanghai is the old Shanghai lanes, lilong, because I think it's a very unique way of life to Shanghai. There are some places in the city where you can still find the old lanes with people living in them as similar to how they would have lived through the years ago. I would say when you are in Shanghai, you have to explore a couple of the old Shanghai lanes."