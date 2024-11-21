Pudong measures to expand global outreach of platforms

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has launched nine initiatives aimed at boosting Internet service platforms worldwide, reinforcing its position as a digital innovation hub.

The initiatives, announced on Wednesday at the Pudong Productive Internet Service Platform High-Quality Development Promotion Conference, are intended to increase international opportunities and foreign investment.

At the heart of the strategy is a push for open innovation, with Pudong aiming to grow value-added telecom services to improve market access for international enterprises.

Supporting Chinese platforms' internationalization is another highlight.

Pudong will advance its "Silk Road E-commerce" pilot zone to promote global cooperation. The effort will help Chinese enterprises extend their global e-commerce presence with legal support, information-sharing, and brand promotion. Plans include supporting pooled offshore warehouses to save logistical costs for domestic enterprises entering international markets.

The new initiatives will also support leading firms and encourage the use of blockchain and AI to foster innovation. Supply chain finance will also be improved to help Chinese companies expand globally.

With these latest moves, Pudong positions itself as a key player in China's digital revolution and global economic leadership.

The Pudong Commerce Commission said the new area's advantages in smart manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and green supply chains strengthen its digital economy leadership.