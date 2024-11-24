Initiative embraces student with neurodiversity through art

A talented artist from the Philippines joined 15 students with neurodiversity to create art in a two-day event organized by special education training institution ELG.

In a recent heart-warming initiative on the recent World Children's Day, a talented artist from the Philippines joined forces with 15 students with neurodiversity in Shanghai to create art that speaks volumes. The two-day event was organized by ELG, one of the first special education training institutions in China. It provided a creative platform for self-expression, using vibrant colors and imaginative designs to emphasize the importance of inclusivity and understanding.

At ELG's Puxi campus on Zhennan Road, Putuo District, three neurodivergent students collaborated on a 1.5mx2m painting named "My Stage" with Jensen Moreno, a renowned artist from the Philippines. "My Stage" is part of a citywide call for art submissions launched by Shanghai Daily.

Chen Cheng

Cheryl, an ELG student from the United States, drew flowers on the canvas. For her, the stage was blooming with her favorite pink flowers that represent diversity and the concept of nevertheless.

Chen Cheng

Di Di, 15, delighted in choosing colors as he painted the canvas with a sky-blue brush. Moreno helped him with the strokes, delineating the zones for color application.

Chen Cheng

In addition to "My Stage," Moreno and the ELG students produced an artwork themed infinity loop – a symbol of boundless potential and the celebration of unique differences – over the two days. Art empowers children with neurodiversity by providing a non-verbal avenue for self-expression, fostering emotional well-being, and enhancing social connection. "We, as educators, help them use colors to articulate their thoughts and feelings, which language or actions might not convey, and through their artwork, others can perceive and empathize with their emotions during the creative process," Moreno said.

Chen Cheng