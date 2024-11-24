﻿
News / Metro

Doctors use patient's own bone for transplant

Local experts have announced the success of using a patient's own bone for transplant surgery for a rare disease causing knock knees.
Local experts have announced the success of using a patient's own bone for transplant surgery for a rare disease causing knock knees.

The patient, a 35-year-old male, had suffered leg malformation since childhood, impacting his height and gait. The problem has worsened and has caused pain with age and weight gain.

Ti Gong

A patient with a rare disease causing knock knees displays a banner to express his gratitude to doctors at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

He visited Shanghai Sixth People's People three years ago and received a detailed check, which confirmed Pyle disease, a rare bone disorder characterized by knock knees, poor development of the end of the bone, widening of the ribs and collarbones, flattening of the bones of the spine, and thinning of outer layer of bone.

He then started treatment.

"I have checked many materials and visited different hospitals in the nation, some of which suggested a rehabilitation to correct the knock knees by brace," said the patient surnamed Chen.

"It can take a long time and may not have good effects. So I decided to try the surgery at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, the national center for orthopedics."

Dr Luo Congfeng received the patient and conducted a detailed surgical plan, which cuts far-end part of the patient's thigh bone and tibia for transplant onto the deformed parts.

The surgery is divided into two parts with a six-month interval for the two knees. The second one will be done in six months.

"Then the patient can enjoy a better life quality along with proper rehabilitation," Luo said. "Patients, including expatriates, with the similar issue also can visit our hospital, which is enlisted in the city's pilot scheme of international medical tourism."

Ti Gong

Dr Luo Congfeng checks the patient after the surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
