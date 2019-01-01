Shanghai recognizes expatriates for outstanding contributions

Fifty expatriates from 18 countries were honored with the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on Saturday in recognition of their contributions to the city's development.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Fifty expatriates from 18 countries were honored with the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on Saturday in recognition of their contributions to the city's development. The expatriates, aged between 33 and 83, have worked in Shanghai for more than 12 years on average and all have made remarkable achievements in their fields, ranging from trade, finance, science, technology, shipping, health care, education, culture, sport and agriculture. At the awards ceremony, Kong Fu'an, director-general of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, conferred the medals and certificates to the recipients and expressed his gratitude to them. He said they are much more than witnesses to the city's development, but also important and active participants and contributors. He cited Marc Delpech, vice dean of the Sino-French Joint Medical College of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, as one of the examples. He praised him for his dedication over the past three decades in promoting cooperation between China and France in medical talent cultivation and improving Shanghai's medical service capabilities.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Delpech, on behalf of all recipients, said: "It is a great honor and pleasure for me that you have decided to award me one of the highest distinctions that Shanghai bestows on foreigners." He said as soon as he arrived in Shanghai for the first time in May 1994, he was seduced by the unique culture of the city. He has marveled at the developments he has witnessed in Shanghai, such as the sheer number of bicycles being replaced by privately owned cars, old, worn-out buses by very modern, brightly lit ones, and tiny and old houses by modern apartment blocks. "These changes, which have made daily life more pleasant, have also attracted many foreigners from all over the world," he said. "Each brings a little of his or her own country's culture to create an interesting and enriching mix. "I hope to have played my part in this tremendous metamorphosis. It has been in a field where it is less obvious, but where it is particularly important for everyone: medicine. "I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for having done me the immense honor of awarding me the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award. In the years to come, I shall do my utmost to prove myself worthy of it."

Dong Jun / SHINE

An Italian recipient, Carlo D'Andrea, chief representative of Studio Legale DAndrea in Shanghai, said the award made him feel more integrated into the city and country. Having been working in Shanghai for 20 years, helping many European companies settle in China, particularly in Shanghai, he hailed Shanghai as "the best location to do business in China," especially in the fields of new technology and high-tech. He also said that the city has "lots of potential to be unleashed" as the government continues on the path of reform and opening-up.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Francois Maurice Amman from France, co-founder and co-president of Aden Group, said it was a right decision for the company to move its headquarters to Shanghai. "We got a lot of support and we've been able to expand our business throughout channel thanks to the support of Shanghai," he said. He said the efficiency, the practicality of the modern infrastructure and the support from the government make it easy to operate business here.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Francis Gurry, from Australia, former director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, was honored for his support in the development of intellectual property system in Shanghai and promoting cooperation between WIPO and the city. This has helped Shanghai to become a global intellectual property hub. He said he was humble to receive the award. "China has had extraordinary growth over the past 40 years because it was in 1984 that the first patent law was enacted in China," he said. "In the space of 40 years, China has become a leading international intellectual property power in the world. The most number of international patent applications are found in China, the same for trademarks, designs, and plant variety rights."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Nathaniel Madarang, president of Goodyear Asia Pacific, said the award reflected the government's recognition of the collective achievements of the team in the company in advancing mobility and sustainability in China. Goodyear was the first global tire manufacturer to establish a presence in China, investing in a tire manufacturing plant in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in 1994. Since then, the company has thrived in China's business-friendly environment and dynamic market, he said. "We feel very excited about China in general," he said. "The luxury SUV and EV segments continue to grow very well, and we are well-positioned to grow in the China market and continue to invest in the booming market here."

Dong Jun / SHINE

China has announced visa-free policies to about 40 countries which benefits millions of expats, including some Magnolia Award recipients. Thanks to the policy, Simone Trazzi, chief operating officer and executive director of UFI Group in the Asia-Pacific region, was able to bring his father- and mother-in-law from Italy to Shanghai for the awards ceremony. "For family like us, I would say this is a great policy because it's giving us the possibility to unite families, and in this case also to join the family in this occasion is very special with a touch of personal insight," he said. "I believe that this policy will give additional attractions to this city, attracting even more foreigners, obviously for business, but also for traveling."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Croatia is one of the latest countries added to the visa-free list, announced on Friday, just one day before the ceremony. Franka Gulin from Croatia, director and chief representative of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative Office, said she was excited about the news. "I think this will be such a great opportunity to further develop China's new focus on developing more inbound tourism and since I'm from tourism industry, for me this is really a very important thing," she said. She said she was also looking forward to attracting more Chinese tourists to Croatia in the next year. "I think China is back to be one of the most important sources of outbound tourism worldwide definitely," she said.