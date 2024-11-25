Weather warnings with cold wave on the way

Shanghai issued two blue alerts for a cold wave and strong winds on Monday night with gusts and temperature drops expected over the next two days.

The city's weather bureau forecast the minimum temperature in most parts of the city within 48 hours to drop up to 8-9 degrees Celsius.

Cold and sunny weather will dominate the rest of the week from Wednesday.

A minimum temperature of 3 degrees is expected in the city on Thursday morning, with around just one degree in the suburbs.

The latest cold front will also bring northwest gales of up to 75 to 88 kilometers per hour along coastal areas from late Monday night.

Weather authorities are urging residents to pay attention to the adverse effects and disruptions that could be brought by strong winds and sudden temperature drops.

Special attention should also be paid to fuel or electric heaters, gas stoves, and air conditioners, and the risk of falling objects while outdoors.