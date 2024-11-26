Shanghai International Illustration Festival popular with art enthusiasts

The 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo's Shanghai International Illustration Festival has ended after a four-day celebration of art and creativity.

The 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo's Shanghai International Illustration Festival ended on Monday, after a four-day celebration of art and creativity at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. Spanning 26,000 square meters, the event showcased more than 1,800 artists, 1,000 artworks, 400 unique exhibitions, and 50 independent film screenings, attracting a diverse audience of art enthusiasts.

This year's festival was a global gathering, featuring esteemed international illustrators such as French artist Ugo Gattoni, who shared insights into his creative process; and the Japanese Pixiv team, who launched their 2025 VISIONS Illustration Yearbook. Traditional Chinese art held the spotlight as well, with appearances by masters such as Dai Dunbang and emerging artists including Li Yunzhong. Visitors enjoyed meet-and-greet sessions, book signings, and panel discussions with renowned names such as Li Chaoxiong, Chen Yang, and Hu Rui, making the festival a hub for artistic exchange and cultural dialogue.

Special exhibitions provided breathtaking experiences, such as the towering 2.5-meter sculpture by Li Chaoxiong, Ugo Gattoni's Paris Olympics poster, and dopamine-inspired artworks by Du Qiurui. The interactive stamp collection adventure encouraged attendees to explore exhibits while collecting stamps, creating lasting memories of the event. The bustling art marketplace offered unique creations spanning illustration, animation, crafts and design, fostering meaningful connections between artists and attendees.

Complementing this was the art and book exhibition area, where over 300 paintings and 100 original art books enthralled visitors with their diversity and creativity. Concluding on a high note, the festival left a lasting impression as a celebration of artistic innovation and cultural exchange, setting the stage for next year's highly anticipated edition.

