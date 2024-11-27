News / Metro

Futuristic tech products debut at Future Island industrial expo

Innovative high-tech products, including automated cooking robots and virtual reality tourism systems, debuted at the fifth Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo in Putuo.
Ti Gong

Visitors try metaverse virtual reality glasses at the 5th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo in Putuo.

Innovative high-tech products, including automated cooking robots and virtual reality tourism systems, debuted at the 5th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo in Putuo on Wednesday.

The event brought together over 70 advanced manufacturing and digital technology companies under the theme "Digital Intelligence Powering Quality for the Future."

The annual event, initiated in 2020, has evolved into a key platform for showcasing innovations. This year's highlights include high-tech products such as next-generation electric motors for new energy vehicles and precision optical microscopes.

It has attracted over 205,000 attendees and helped more than 30 companies secure deals worth millions over the last four years.

Ti Gong

A foreign executive introduces the company's high-tech products to visitors at the expo.

Zhou Ruyi, the deputy director of Putuo, emphasized the event's role in linking local and regional businesses.

"The expo has grown from a local showcase to a regional platform, promoting collaboration and innovation across the Yangtze River Delta region," Zhou said.

Livestreamers promoted products to online audiences and interactive zones allowed visitors to test new products, from household items to healthcare goods.

The event also hosted forums on digital transformation, industrial applications, and emerging technologies such as embodied intelligence and the metaverse.

Ti Gong

Visitors try cutting-edge artificial intelligence products at the expo.

Source: SHINE
