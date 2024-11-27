Futuristic tech products debut at Future Island industrial expo

Innovative high-tech products, including automated cooking robots and virtual reality tourism systems, debuted at the 5th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo in Putuo on Wednesday.

The event brought together over 70 advanced manufacturing and digital technology companies under the theme "Digital Intelligence Powering Quality for the Future."

The annual event, initiated in 2020, has evolved into a key platform for showcasing innovations. This year's highlights include high-tech products such as next-generation electric motors for new energy vehicles and precision optical microscopes.

It has attracted over 205,000 attendees and helped more than 30 companies secure deals worth millions over the last four years.