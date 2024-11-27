Futuristic tech products debut at Future Island industrial expo
Innovative high-tech products, including automated cooking robots and virtual reality tourism systems, debuted at the 5th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo in Putuo on Wednesday.
The event brought together over 70 advanced manufacturing and digital technology companies under the theme "Digital Intelligence Powering Quality for the Future."
The annual event, initiated in 2020, has evolved into a key platform for showcasing innovations. This year's highlights include high-tech products such as next-generation electric motors for new energy vehicles and precision optical microscopes.
It has attracted over 205,000 attendees and helped more than 30 companies secure deals worth millions over the last four years.
Zhou Ruyi, the deputy director of Putuo, emphasized the event's role in linking local and regional businesses.
"The expo has grown from a local showcase to a regional platform, promoting collaboration and innovation across the Yangtze River Delta region," Zhou said.
Livestreamers promoted products to online audiences and interactive zones allowed visitors to test new products, from household items to healthcare goods.
The event also hosted forums on digital transformation, industrial applications, and emerging technologies such as embodied intelligence and the metaverse.