Juneyao Airlines to take you on an Aussie adventure

Chinese carrier's brand-new intercontinental route will introduce you to Sydney's iconic beaches, world-class shopping, and legendary weather on a one-way ticket to sunshine.
Ti Gong

Pack your bags and get your passports ready – Juneyao Airlines is about to whisk you straight to Sydney on its brand-new intercontinental route!

The airline's first leap into the South Pacific promises smoother-than-a-flat-white travel vibes for both business pros and beach lovers.

Launching soon, the Shanghai-Sydney route will feature Juneyao's swanky Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Picture this: lie-flat business class seats designed for relaxation, economy seats so comfy your neck pillow might feel rejected, high-speed Wi-Fi to keep your Instagram stories flowing and touchscreens loaded with enough entertainment to keep you entertained for hours.

Starting with four flights a week, the route will become a daily service faster than a kangaroo hop by early next year.

And with Sydney's iconic beaches, world-class shopping, and legendary weather waiting on the other side, this isn't just a flight – it's a one-way ticket to sunshine and Aussie adventures.

Juneyao Airlines is calling it a bridge for culture and commerce, but let's be honest: It's also a great excuse to escape Shanghai's winter and swap dumplings for Tim Tams. So grab your boarding pass and get ready to say g'day to Sydney.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
