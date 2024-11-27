﻿
News / Metro

National recognition for 'best rescuers'

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-11-27       0
China's heroes included firefighters, Metro staff, plant workers, teachers, officials and members of voluntary first aid teams, all of whom had been trained in first aid.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-11-27       0

China's "best rescuers" have been honored in Shanghai at an event highlighting the importance of first aid skills and encouraging more people to learn what to do in an emergency.

Firefighters, Metro staff, plant workers, teachers, government officials and members of voluntary first aid teams included, they had all received basic training in first aid and had saved people during their daily lives.

National recognition for 'best rescuers'
Ti Gong

An emergency worker demonstrates cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

The Chinese government is dedicated to the promotion of first aid training. Over the past five years, the Red Cross has offered training to 15.26 million people and installed over 83,000 defibrillators in public areas such as schools, communities and traffic hubs.

Officials from the Red Cross Society of China said it aims to train 16 million people with certificates awarded after passing an examination within five years and organize volunteers to carry out first aid at major events and in daily life through a better emergency service network.

First aid training is included in a Shanghai government-sponsored scheme for the first time this year. The local Red Cross has already trained 80,000 residents this year.

Training includes knowledge of resuscitation techniques, use of defibrillators, dealing with airway obstructions such as the Heimlich maneuver, and coping with trauma.

National recognition for 'best rescuers'
Ti Gong

Emergency workers demonstrate resuscitation techniques.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     