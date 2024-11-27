National recognition for 'best rescuers'

Firefighters, Metro staff, plant workers, teachers, government officials and members of voluntary first aid teams included, they had all received basic training in first aid and had saved people during their daily lives.

China's "best rescuers" have been honored in Shanghai at an event highlighting the importance of first aid skills and encouraging more people to learn what to do in an emergency.

The Chinese government is dedicated to the promotion of first aid training. Over the past five years, the Red Cross has offered training to 15.26 million people and installed over 83,000 defibrillators in public areas such as schools, communities and traffic hubs.



Officials from the Red Cross Society of China said it aims to train 16 million people with certificates awarded after passing an examination within five years and organize volunteers to carry out first aid at major events and in daily life through a better emergency service network.

First aid training is included in a Shanghai government-sponsored scheme for the first time this year. The local Red Cross has already trained 80,000 residents this year.

Training includes knowledge of resuscitation techniques, use of defibrillators, dealing with airway obstructions such as the Heimlich maneuver, and coping with trauma.