Media delegation from Nauru checks out SUMG facilities

A media delegation from the Republic of Nauru paid a visit to Shanghai United Media Group on Wednesday.
A media delegation from the Republic of Nauru, an island country in Micronesia, paid a visit to Shanghai United Media Group on Wednesday.

They tested the group's facilities, which allow journalists to create multimedia products, and discussed future collaboration.

Watch this video to learn about their interests.

