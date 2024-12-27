Shanghai lights up to usher in the New Year

A visual feast of dazzling lights will be presented in Shanghai to usher in the New Year.

Landscape lighting will be switched to holiday mode in Shanghai on December 31 and January 1 in celebration of the New Year.

Festive and colorful dynamic lights will be turned on at the Bund, North Bund, central Lujiazui, along Suzhou Creek, at municipal-level business circles, along the Inner Ring Road and two elevated roads, on Nanpu Bridge, as well as buildings in key areas across the city.

The banks of the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lights.

The illumination hours will last between 6pm and 12:15am on December 31 and between 6pm and 11pm on January 1, or be prolonged by two hours and 15 minutes, and one hour respectively at the Bund, North Bund, and core Lujiazui areas.

There will be no light show at the Bund, North Bund, central Lujiazui, and other areas along the Huangpu River, nor any countdown activity.