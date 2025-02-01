News / Metro

With Spring Festival in second half, expect traffic congestion

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:01 UTC+8, 2025-02-01       0
Traffic authorities are warning of congestion on some intercity highways as residents begin returning to the city from Sunday.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:01 UTC+8, 2025-02-01       0

Traffic authorities are warning of congestion on some intercity highways as residents begin returning to the city from Sunday.

Commuters might experience traffic jams on the Shanghai-bound sections of highways G40, G50 and G60 starting from tomorrow afternoon, with a travel rush expected from February 2 to 7, according to the Shanghai Commission of Transport.

Passengers will be returning home as the second half of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday is drawing closer.

The overall passenger flow at Shanghai's railway stations, airports and highway has been relatively stable compared to a year ago as of Friday.

Between January 28 and 31, a total number of 2.05 million passengers have left the city, a 4.56 percent increase from the same period a year ago. The amount of arriving passengers dropped 17.9 percent to about 1.56 million.

Meanwhile, commuters shall also pay attention to a change of weather in the coming days.

On Sunday, the city will experience drier conditions as drizzle is expected to weaken with temperatures predicted to drop to between 2 and 7 Celsius degrees.

It will become less cloudy from Monday but the impact of the cold spell will persist.

Wet and cold weather will stay over the remaining days of the Spring Festival holiday, which will run through next Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     