﻿
News / Metro

Movies and shopping popular among residents over holidays

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-02       0
Cinemas, parks, shops and libraries are popular with people staying in city over Spring Festival holiday.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-02       0
Movies and shopping popular among residents over holidays
Shen Siyi / Ti Gong

Shoppers at Shanghai Disney Resort on Sunday

How do people staying in Shanghai spend their Spring Festival holiday?

They visited cinemas, parks, shops, exhibitions and libraries after a boisterous celebration of the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

Moviegoers in Shanghai splashed more than 200 million yuan (US$27.5 million) in cinemas between January 29 and February 1, according to Lighthouse data.

It led other cities with China's film industry setting a new milestone with its box office revenue in the period reaching a record 5.75 billion yuan, surpassing the previous high of 5.73 billion yuan set in 2021.

Animated fantasy "Ne Zha 2" was the most popular movie in Shanghai, trailed by "Detective Chinatown 1900" and "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force."

Movies and shopping popular among residents over holidays
Ti Gong

The box office rankings in China by Sunday.

Meanwhile, major shopping hubs in the city geared up to attract people and made their first fortune in the Year of the Snake.

Bicester, an outlets-style shopping center in the Pudong New Area, has seen people lining up at the doors of some shops that offer big discounts, while stores under Bailian Group unveiled various promotions, with gold jewellery particularly popular.

Movies and shopping popular among residents over holidays
Shen Xiyi / Ti Gong

A shop in Bicester is packed with people on Sunday despite the rain.

A small surprise was that libraries were also full of people, who sought to give their Chinese New Year a taste of calm and gain.

Not only the iconic Shanghai Library was open to the public as usual, but also all district and community-level libraries, making it a choice for people in the city to spend the holiday.

Movies and shopping popular among residents over holidays
Shi Chenlu / Ti Gong

People read and study in the Shanghai Library East Branch on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Library
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     