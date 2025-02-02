Movies and shopping popular among residents over holidays

How do people staying in Shanghai spend their Spring Festival holiday?



They visited cinemas, parks, shops, exhibitions and libraries after a boisterous celebration of the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

Moviegoers in Shanghai splashed more than 200 million yuan (US$27.5 million) in cinemas between January 29 and February 1, according to Lighthouse data.

It led other cities with China's film industry setting a new milestone with its box office revenue in the period reaching a record 5.75 billion yuan, surpassing the previous high of 5.73 billion yuan set in 2021.

Animated fantasy "Ne Zha 2" was the most popular movie in Shanghai, trailed by "Detective Chinatown 1900" and "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force."