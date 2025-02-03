Shanghai adds Metro services to cope with end-of-holiday travel rush
As the eight-day Spring Festival holiday is nearing the end, more and more people are returning to Shanghai.
The city's two airports said they saw about 398,000 arrivals on Saturday and more than 400,000 arrivals on Sunday, setting records for successive single-day peaks.
Railway stations in the city are expected to see about 768,000 arrivals on Monday and the number is estimated to peak on Tuesday, the final day of the holiday.
To accommodate the increase in demand for local transportation, Metro lines connecting these transportation hubs will extend service hours or add more trains tonight.
Here are the details:
Line 1 (from Shanghai Railway Station to Xinzhuang Station)
After the regular final train starts at 11pm, extra trains will run till midnight, stopping only at:
- Shanghai Railway Station
- People's Square Station
- Xujiahui Station
- Shanghai South Railway Station
- Xinzhuang Station
The trains will only pick up passengers at Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station, but passengers can get off at any of these stations.
Line 1 (from Shanghai South Railway Station to Fujin Road Station)
After the regular final-run train at South Railway Station sets off at 10:42pm, extra trains will operate till midnight.
Passengers can get on at Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station, and get off at any of the following stops:
- Shanghai South Railway Station
- Xujiahui Station
- People's Square Station
- Shanghai Railway Station
- Shanghai Circus World Station
- Pengpu Xincun Station
- Tonghe Xincun Station
- Fujin Road Station
Line 2 (from Hongqiao Railway Station to Longyang Rd Station)
Extra trains will run till 12:30am, stopping at:
- Hongqiao Railway Station
- Hongqiao Airport T2 Station
- Songhong Rd Station
- Zhongshan Park Station
- Jing'an Temple Station
- People's Square Station
- Century Avenue Station
- Longyang Rd Station
It will pick up passengers only at Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport T2 Station.
Line 9 (from Shanghai SongJiang Railway Station to Yanggao Rd M. Station)
After the regular final train, extra trains will run till midnight, stopping at:
- Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station
- Songjiang Sports Center Station
- Songjiang University Town Station
- Sheshan Station
- Jiuting Station
- Zhongchun Rd Station
- Qibao Station
- Guilin Rd Station
- Xujiahui Station
- Lujiabang Rd Station
- Century Avenue Station
- Yanggao Rd M. Station
The extra trains will only pick up passengers at Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station and Zhongchun Rd. Passengers can transfer to the extra trains on the Shanghai Airport Link Line at Zhongchun Rd.
Line 9 (from Zhongchun Rd Station to Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station)
After the final train at Zhongchun Road Station sets off at 11:39pm, more temporary trains will serve till 12:48am. These trains will stop at:
- Zhongchun Rd Station
- Jiuting Station
- Sheshan Station
- Songjiang University Town Station
- Songjiang Sports Center Station
- Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station
The temporary trains will only allow passengers to get on at Zhongchun Rd Station, where passengers can also take the Shanghai Airport Link Line.
Line 10 (from Hongqiao Railway Station to Wujiaochang Station)
After regular service ends at 11pm at Hongqiao Railway Station, added trains will serve till 3am.
Passengers can get on at:
- Hongqiao Railway Station
- Hongqiao Airport T2 Station
- Hongqiao Airport T1 Station
Passengers can get off at:
- Hongqiao Railway Station
- Hongqiao Airport T2 Station
- Hongqiao Airport T1 Station
- Shanghai Zoo Station
- Hongqiao Rd Station
- South Shaanxi Rd Station
- East Nanjing Rd Station
- Hailun Rd Station
- Siping Rd Station
- Wujiangchang Station
Line 17 (from Hongqiao Railway Station to Xicen Station)
After regular service ends at 11pm, there will be added trains till 12:30am. Passengers can get on at Hongqiao Railway Station and get off at following stations:
- Hongqiao Railway Station
- Xujing Beicheng Station
- Huijin Rd Station
- Caoying Rd Station
- Zhujiajiao Station
- Xicen Station
Shanghai Airport Link Line (from Hongqiao Airport T2 to Pudong Airport T1&2)
After regular service ends at 10pm, temporary trains will run till 12:30am, stopping only at:
- Hongqiao Airport T2 Station
- Zhongchun Rd Station
- Pudong Airport T1&2 Station
(Passengers can transfer to Line 9 at Zhongchun Rd Station)
Shanghai Airport Link Line (from Pudong Airport T1&2 to Hongqiao Airport T2)
After the regular service ends at 10pm, temporary trains will run till 11:40pm with stops at:
- Pudong Airport T1&2 Station
- Zhongchun Rd Station
- Hongqiao Airport T2 Station
(Passengers can transfer to Line 9 at Zhongchun Rd Station)