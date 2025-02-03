Shanghai adds Metro services to cope with end-of-holiday travel rush

With the Spring Festival holiday nearing its end, more and more people are returning to the city and Metro lines connecting the major transportation hubs are extending services.

Welcoming The Year Of The Snake

As the eight-day Spring Festival holiday is nearing the end, more and more people are returning to Shanghai. The city's two airports said they saw about 398,000 arrivals on Saturday and more than 400,000 arrivals on Sunday, setting records for successive single-day peaks. Railway stations in the city are expected to see about 768,000 arrivals on Monday and the number is estimated to peak on Tuesday, the final day of the holiday. To accommodate the increase in demand for local transportation, Metro lines connecting these transportation hubs will extend service hours or add more trains tonight. Here are the details:

Line 1 (from Shanghai Railway Station to Xinzhuang Station) After the regular final train starts at 11pm, extra trains will run till midnight, stopping only at: Shanghai Railway Station

People's Square Station

Xujiahui Station

Shanghai South Railway Station

Xinzhuang Station The trains will only pick up passengers at Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station, but passengers can get off at any of these stations.

Line 1 (from Shanghai South Railway Station to Fujin Road Station) After the regular final-run train at South Railway Station sets off at 10:42pm, extra trains will operate till midnight. Passengers can get on at Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station, and get off at any of the following stops: Shanghai South Railway Station

Xujiahui Station

People's Square Station

Shanghai Railway Station

Shanghai Circus World Station

Pengpu Xincun Station

Tonghe Xincun Station

Fujin Road Station

Line 2 (from Hongqiao Railway Station to Longyang Rd Station) Extra trains will run till 12:30am, stopping at: Hongqiao Railway Station

Hongqiao Airport T2 Station

Songhong Rd Station

Zhongshan Park Station

Jing'an Temple Station

People's Square Station

Century Avenue Station

Longyang Rd Station It will pick up passengers only at Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport T2 Station.

Line 9 (from Shanghai SongJiang Railway Station to Yanggao Rd M. Station) After the regular final train, extra trains will run till midnight, stopping at: Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station

Songjiang Sports Center Station

Songjiang University Town Station

Sheshan Station

Jiuting Station

Zhongchun Rd Station

Qibao Station

Guilin Rd Station

Xujiahui Station

Lujiabang Rd Station

Century Avenue Station

Yanggao Rd M. Station The extra trains will only pick up passengers at Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station and Zhongchun Rd. Passengers can transfer to the extra trains on the Shanghai Airport Link Line at Zhongchun Rd.

Line 9 (from Zhongchun Rd Station to Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station) After the final train at Zhongchun Road Station sets off at 11:39pm, more temporary trains will serve till 12:48am. These trains will stop at: Zhongchun Rd Station

Jiuting Station

Sheshan Station

Songjiang University Town Station

Songjiang Sports Center Station

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station The temporary trains will only allow passengers to get on at Zhongchun Rd Station, where passengers can also take the Shanghai Airport Link Line.

Line 10 (from Hongqiao Railway Station to Wujiaochang Station) After regular service ends at 11pm at Hongqiao Railway Station, added trains will serve till 3am. Passengers can get on at: Hongqiao Railway Station

Hongqiao Airport T2 Station

Hongqiao Airport T1 Station Passengers can get off at: Hongqiao Railway Station

Hongqiao Airport T2 Station

Hongqiao Airport T1 Station

Shanghai Zoo Station

Hongqiao Rd Station

South Shaanxi Rd Station

East Nanjing Rd Station

Hailun Rd Station

Siping Rd Station

Wujiangchang Station

Line 17 (from Hongqiao Railway Station to Xicen Station) After regular service ends at 11pm, there will be added trains till 12:30am. Passengers can get on at Hongqiao Railway Station and get off at following stations: Hongqiao Railway Station

Xujing Beicheng Station

Huijin Rd Station

Caoying Rd Station

Zhujiajiao Station

Xicen Station

Shanghai Airport Link Line (from Hongqiao Airport T2 to Pudong Airport T1&2) After regular service ends at 10pm, temporary trains will run till 12:30am, stopping only at: Hongqiao Airport T2 Station

Zhongchun Rd Station

Pudong Airport T1&2 Station (Passengers can transfer to Line 9 at Zhongchun Rd Station)