News / Metro

Filipino toddler travels to China for liver transplant surgery

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0

A one-year-and-nine-month-old Filipino child battling a rare liver disease traveled to China's Shanghai for a liver transplant surgery, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said Tuesday.

"Medicine knows no borders. A one-year-and-nine-month-old Filipino child battling Biliary Atresia, a rare liver disease, is heading to China for a liver transplant surgery. This marks the first liver transplant surgery for a Filipino child with this condition in China," Huang said in a social media post.

Huang thanked Filipino civic leader Teresita Ang See for referring the patient. Ang See has established a referral system for liver transplant patients from the Philippines to Shanghai-based Renji Hospital.

Huang said the cooperation "highlights the friendship" between the two countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
