News / Metro

Shanghai sees surge in cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
Shanghai saw nearly 1.03 million inbound and outbound passenger trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, marking a yearly increase of 28.9 percent.
Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0

Shanghai saw nearly 1.03 million inbound and outbound passenger trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, marking a yearly increase of 28.9 percent, said the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection on Wednesday.

Thanks to China's visa-free policies and facilitation measures for overseas visitors, more foreign travelers visited China during the holiday, which ran from January 28 to February 4, to savor the flavors of the Chinese New Year.

According to official statistics, Shanghai saw 59,000 inbound trips made by foreigners during the holiday, up 30 percent from the 2024 Spring Festival holiday. Among them, 18,000 international travelers entered visa-free, accounting for 30.5 percent of the total.

Also, during the holiday, China recorded 14.37 million cross-border trips, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to last year. Additionally, China saw 958,000 cross-border trips made by foreigners during the holiday, up 22.9 percent from the previous year, as reported by the National Immigration Administration.

China continued easing its visa policies in 2024 to boost openness and people-to-people exchange, allowing more foreign travelers and business people to visit the country visa-free. Its latest move was an extension of its visa-free transit policy, which has permitted eligible foreign travelers to stay in the country for 240 hours without a visa.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     