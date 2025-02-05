Forecasters say coldest day of the winter is on its way

Shanghai is bracing for the coldest day of the winter, local forecasters said.

From Thursday to Saturday, a strong cold front is expected to move southward across central and eastern China.

The cold air is predicted to bring gale-force winds and temperature drops to the city over the weekend, starting with brief periods of light rain on Friday.

On Saturday, the temperature is forecast to be no more than 2 degrees Celsius. The low in urban areas will drop to between minus 2 and minus 3 degrees, and in suburban areas even hit minus 8 to minus 5 degrees, making it the coldest day of the winter so far.

The mercury is expected to bounce back early next week. However, more rainfall is expected to hit the city from Tuesday.