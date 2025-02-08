Brr ... wrap up warmly, it's the coldest February since 1990

The city's temperature hit the lowest it has been in the last 35 years on Saturday morning, plunging to lower than minus 7 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The city's temperature hit the lowest it has been in the last 35 years on Saturday morning, plunging to lower than minus 7 degrees Celsius in some areas. The mercury dropped to minus 4.2 degrees in downtown areas, while suburbs saw even colder temperature, with the low ranging between minus 4 degrees and minus 7 degrees.

Sunshine brought the mercury up to 3 degrees during the day, but strong northwest winds of 4-5 levels, and gusts up to 6-7 levels along coastal areas, made it feel still cold. According to the local meteorological bureau, Saturday was the lowest temperature recorded in February since 1990, when the city saw a historic low of minus 6.1 degrees. The city has issued yellow low-temperature warnings, the second lowest level in its four-color system, urging residents to take precautions against the cold. Some suburban districts, such as Jiading, Jinshan and Chongming, issued orange alerts, the second severest level, to warn relevant departments to stay alert for the cold. Some netizens said that the weather is "bone-chillingly cold" and "the fridge feels warmer than outside."

Forecasters warn that the weather will remain chilly on Sunday as the highest temperature is predicted to be about 5 degrees, with lows of 1 degree in downtown areas and minus 7 to minus 4 degrees in the suburbs, triggering low-temperature and frost alerts in rural districts. Despite the frigid start, the mercury is expected to bounce back next week. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing on Monday, with highs reaching 10 degrees by mid-week. However, overcast skies and drizzle may bring a damp chill. Local authorities remind residents with chronic disease and cardiovascular disease to stay alert and keep warm during the cold conditions. They have also advised people to wrap exposed water pipes, keep windows tightly closed, and use heating devices safely to prevent accidents.