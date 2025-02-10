Shanghai to host 2025 China Humanoid Robot Ecology Conference

The 2025 China Humanoid Robot Ecology Conference will take place from April 25 to 26 in Shanghai, offering both online and offline participation. The event promises to play a pivotal role in the field of robotics, according to the organizers.

The conference will feature 10 forums, comprising one main forum and nine sub-forums, covering critical areas such as humanoid robot product development, market expansion, investment and financing strategies, industry-academia-research collaboration, battery technology and diverse application scenarios.

It will bring together global experts, academic leaders, top industry executives and experienced investors to showcase the latest scientific advancements and cutting-edge technologies. Participants will have the opportunity to share industry trends, exchange market insights and promote international collaboration.

As one of the pivotal representatives of cutting-edge technology, humanoid robots are experiencing unprecedented and rapid growth. Evolving from rudimentary simulations to advanced intelligence, they demonstrate significant potential for applications in industrial production and service sectors. Moreover, they are pioneering new frontiers in a variety of fields, including entertainment and competitive sports.

Aimed at driving the high-quality development of the humanoid robotics industry and accelerating its application across diverse fields, the conference will highlight the rapid growth and potential of humanoid robots.