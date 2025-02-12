News / Metro

Boy wizard in Shanghai: Harry Potter to weave magic at Jinjiang Park

China's first and the world's third Harry Portter Studio Tour will be launched in Shanghai and is scheduled to open to the public in 2027.
China's first and the world's third Harry Portter Studio Tour will be launched in Shanghai, announced commercial conglomerate Jinjiang Group on Wednesday.

The Shanghai-based group said it has signed an agreement with Warner Bros to unveil the Harry Potter Studio Tour (Shanghai) at Jinjiang Amusement Park in Minhang District in 2027, following its success in London and Tokyo.

As part of the refurbishment program of the Jinjiang park, the tour is expected to take visitors on behind-the-scenes explorations in a space of 53,000 square meters, which is equivalent to about eight football courts.

It will cover the magic of filmmaking, reveal the ingenious designs and unique creativity behind the production of the Harry Potter movies, and provide an in-depth look into the world of Harry Potter.

Boy wizard in Shanghai: Harry Potter to weave magic at Jinjiang Park
Imaginechina

The corner of a department store in Shanghai is decorated with Harry Portter elements during the Chinese New Year.

Visitors will not only be able to explore the iconic sets meticulously crafted by the creators of the "Harry Potter" films and view the authentic costumes and props used in the movies, but also experience the movie scenes through novel and engaging interactive installations, uncovering how the globally popular novel series comes to life on the big screen.

In addition, a landscape park will be built at the entrance of the project, serving as a recreational and resting place.

As the first large-scale amusement park in Shanghai and covering an area of 103,000 square meters, Jinjiang Park features more than 30 large-scale amusement facilities, including the iconic Shanghai Ferris wheel, the first Ferris wheel in China standing 100-plus meters tall.

It was closed last month for comprehensive renovation and upgrading and is about to embark on a new journey after over 40 years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
