Boy wizard in Shanghai: Harry Potter to weave magic at Jinjiang Park

China's first and the world's third Harry Portter Studio Tour will be launched in Shanghai, announced commercial conglomerate Jinjiang Group on Wednesday.

The Shanghai-based group said it has signed an agreement with Warner Bros to unveil the Harry Potter Studio Tour (Shanghai) at Jinjiang Amusement Park in Minhang District in 2027, following its success in London and Tokyo.

As part of the refurbishment program of the Jinjiang park, the tour is expected to take visitors on behind-the-scenes explorations in a space of 53,000 square meters, which is equivalent to about eight football courts.

It will cover the magic of filmmaking, reveal the ingenious designs and unique creativity behind the production of the Harry Potter movies, and provide an in-depth look into the world of Harry Potter.