Rainfall expected to intensify after widespread drizzle

Shanghai experienced widespread drizzle on Friday, with temperatures ranging from minus 2 to 11 degrees Celsius.

The rain is expected to intensify tonight, with localized areas experiencing moderate rainfall on Saturday. Temperatures will remain stable, ranging between 8 and 10 degrees.

However, Sunday will bring a change, with clear skies and temperatures climbing to 14 degrees.

As students in city prepare to return to school next week, the first week of the semester will see a mix of sun and rain, with a weak precipitation expected during mid-week.

The mercury over next week will remain steady, with lows of 4 to 5 degrees and highs of 8 to 10 degrees.