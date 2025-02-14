New venue in sync with Shanghai's goal of becoming a global eSports hub

Shanghai KPL eSports Center, which opened this week, will host about 200 eSports matches per year, aligning with the city's desire to become a global eSports hotspot.

It will serve as a prominent eSports venue for the 2025 King Pro League, or KPL. The KPL is a league for the Honor of Kings mobile game, a Tencent-owned "national IP" with billions of players in China and around the world.

KPL attracts over 100 million viewers annually, making it one of the most popular eSports titles in the country.