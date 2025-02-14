News / Metro

New venue in sync with Shanghai's goal of becoming a global eSports hub

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:27 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
The newly opened KPL eSports Center will host the Honor of Kings competitions. The center aligns with the city's aspiration to establish itself as a global eSports hub.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:27 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
New venue in sync with Shanghai's goal of becoming a global eSports hub
SHINE

Shanghai's eSports venue, the Shanghai KPL eSports Center, opens this week.

Shanghai KPL eSports Center, which opened this week, will host about 200 eSports matches per year, aligning with the city's desire to become a global eSports hotspot.

It will serve as a prominent eSports venue for the 2025 King Pro League, or KPL. The KPL is a league for the Honor of Kings mobile game, a Tencent-owned "national IP" with billions of players in China and around the world.

KPL attracts over 100 million viewers annually, making it one of the most popular eSports titles in the country.

New venue in sync with Shanghai's goal of becoming a global eSports hub
Ti Gong

It will serve as a venue for the 2025 King Pro League in Shanghai.

The center, operated by Hero Esports, is located in Huangpu District and within the Shanghai World Expo Park.

The 5,500-square-meter venue, which includes a main arena and an experience hall, marks a significant milestone in Shanghai's efforts to establish itself as a worldwide eSports hub.

Its circular stage design, flanked by three overhead screens and dual-sided information displays, provides an immersive watching experience and allows fans to interact closely with players.

The KPL 2025 season began on Wednesday and will run through August 31. The center can host over 200 matches across 110 competition days, with an estimated 180,000 offline spectators. Tickets are available in three tiers: 88 yuan (US$12), 118 yuan, and 168 yuan, emphasizing its accessibility to a young, devoted fan base.

As eSports gains Olympic status and cultural momentum, Shanghai's latest arena will not only improve fan experiences but will also contribute to the city's vision for a tech-driven, youth-centric future.

New venue in sync with Shanghai's goal of becoming a global eSports hub
Ti Gong

Players prepare for matches at the KPL eSports Center.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai KPL eSports Center

Price: 68, 88, 168 yuan

Time: Tuesday-Sunday until August 31

Address: No. 68 Longhua Road E., Huangpu District

New venue in sync with Shanghai's goal of becoming a global eSports hub
Ti Gong

Fans gathered in the center to cheer KPL teams and players.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Honor
Huangpu
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     