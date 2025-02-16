Fuxing East Road Tunnel open to electric bicycles

Starting from Sunday night, Shanghai transportation authorities will launch a trial measure, allowing electric bicycles to travel through the upper level of the Fuxing East Road Tunnel during late night hours.

Under the new measure, e-bikes will be allowed to use the tunnel from 11pm to 5am everyday, at a speed limit up to 15 kilometers per hour.

In addition, during the trial period, motor vehicles will use the lower level of the tunnel, and only electric bicycles are allowed to use the upper level.

Motor vehicles, motorcycles (including light motorcycles), other non-motorized vehicles (such as disability scooters, bicycles, shared bikes, and scooters), and pedestrians are prohibited, according to the authorities.