Fuxing East Road Tunnel open to electric bicycles
Starting from Sunday night, Shanghai transportation authorities will launch a trial measure, allowing electric bicycles to travel through the upper level of the Fuxing East Road Tunnel during late night hours.
Under the new measure, e-bikes will be allowed to use the tunnel from 11pm to 5am everyday, at a speed limit up to 15 kilometers per hour.
In addition, during the trial period, motor vehicles will use the lower level of the tunnel, and only electric bicycles are allowed to use the upper level.
Motor vehicles, motorcycles (including light motorcycles), other non-motorized vehicles (such as disability scooters, bicycles, shared bikes, and scooters), and pedestrians are prohibited, according to the authorities.
During non-trial hours, cyclists and e-bike riders are advised to use the nearby ferry services to cross the river.
The Fuxing East Road Tunnel, a key artery connecting Pudong and Puxi, has traditionally been reserved for motor vehicles.
The trial is part of the city's efforts to improve cross-river transportation infrastructure and cater to the needs of non-motorized vehicle users.
Authorities urge users to adhere to safety guidelines during the trial period, including wearing helmets, maintaining safe speeds, and following traffic signals.
They also remind the public that to ensure the safe entry and exit of electric bicycles in the tunnel, traffic signs and markings at and around the tunnel entrances and exits have been optimized and adjusted.
Each night before the tunnel opens, temporary traffic guidance facilities will be set at entrances and exits. Drivers passing through the surrounding areas at night are advised to follow on-site guidance signs.