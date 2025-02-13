Get a chance to win a box of drip coffee!

News / Metro

Win Flavor Ranger drip coffee, whose packaging is designed by neurodiverse students from a special school in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.
Get ready for this week's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 48

This week's prize

Five lucky winners will walk away with a box of Flavor Ranger drip coffee (Swift Edition).

Flavor Profile:

  • Rich Dark Chocolate
  • Dark Roast
  • Notes of Roasted Almond & Dark Chocolate
  • Net Weight: 10g×10 sachets

Brewing Instructions:

  • Open the drip bag and secure it over your cup.
  • Slowly pour hot water in three stages, pausing for 10 seconds between each pour.
  • Recommended water volume: 150-180ml | Ideal brewing temperature: 88-95°C.

About the Packaging:

The packaging was designed by students from Shanghai Pudong New Area Special School.

Click here to start!

The prize: drip coffee

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
