Get a chance to win a box of drip coffee!

The packaging was designed by students from Shanghai Pudong New Area Special School.

Five lucky winners will walk away with a box of Flavor Ranger drip coffee (Swift Edition).

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

Get ready for this week's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.