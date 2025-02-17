Wet weather ahead with the first sight of cherry blossoms in city

Shanghai experienced a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, the first day of the new school semester.

The city's benchmark, Xujiahui Weather Station, recorded Monday's temperature ranging between 5.3 and 10.7 degrees Celsius as a cold front arrived.

More rainfall is on the way this week. From Wednesday to Sunday, the city is forecast to have overcast skies and intermittent drizzles, particularly on Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to fluctuate between 3 and 10 degrees.

This year's second solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, yushui, or rain water, falls on Tuesday. It indicates the weather will get warmer and bring more precipitation in most areas of the country.