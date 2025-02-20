Gang of 10 busted over fake international brands

A gang of 10 has been busted for selling fake imported clothes of international brands such as Ralph Lauren, Lululemon, and The North Face, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The amount involved totaled over 20 million yuan (US$2.75 million), police said.

Last August, police in Jing'an District received a report from a customer saying clothes bought from an online store of an overseas franchise shop were suspected to be fakes.

After investigation, police found the store claimed its goods were mailed from overseas, but were actually from domestic warehouses.

The gang had two companies, police said. One was in charge of import and export trading, the other was for online marketing and after-sales services.

They operated five online stores, selling bogus goods at prices approximately 30 percent lower than market prices.