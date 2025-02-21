﻿
Shanghai Disney Resort launches vocational training program with local schools

Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0
Shanghai Disney Resort launched a vocational training program with local schools on Friday, offering students immersive learning based on its operational experience.
Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0

Shanghai Disney Resort on Friday launched a vocational training program with local partner schools to provide students with immersive learning and training opportunities based on its operational experience.

The program, the Shanghai Disney Dream Vocational Campus, is a milestone in Shanghai Disney Resort's commitment to developing high-quality talent and providing graduates with diverse employment opportunities while supporting the evolving demands of the tourism industry, Shanghai Disney Resort said.

An initial virtual campus will be launched through the Shanghai Institute of Tourism, with internal admissions of approximately 100 students beginning in March 2025.

"Shanghai Disney Resort is committed to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals by equipping students with practical skills, real-world industry knowledge, and employment opportunities early in their careers," said Andrew Bolstein, senior vice president of operations at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Students enrolled in the program will be offered a co-created curriculum, practical training programs and internship opportunities at the resort.

Shanghai Disney Resort has long been committed to providing training and employment opportunities for students and graduates. The resort has established strong links with over 150 colleges and universities across China, rolling out campus roadshows and recruitment events, and co-constructing off-campus training bases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
