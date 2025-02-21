Shanghai hospital experts detect new target to slow Parkinson's disease

Medical experts from Shanghai's Huashan Hospital announced that their AI-assisted research has detected a new target for Parkinson's disease – a milestone in China's agenda to treat the illness.

They also found a chemical candidate with potential treatment effects, which could become the world's first medication to slow progression of the neurodegenerative ailment.

This discovery is expected to offer intervention at the very early stage of the disease and greatly postpone its deterioration before people start to suffer symptoms or only have slight disorders.

Combined with current medication, the new drug developed based on the discovery can also provide relief for patients already with motion difficulties.

Parkinson's disease, with high disability and mortality, is a common movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time. It is the second neurodegenerative disease following Alzheimer's disease. The number of patients suffering from Parkinson's are expected to rise from 7 million in 2015 to 13 million in 2040 and China is home to half of the patients.

Actually, the disease's symptoms start and develop slowly and the whole process from change of certain protein expression to showing significant symptoms can take decades.

Previous studies have found that pathological alpha-synuclein is a key protein for Parkinson's. The protein can gather together and cause the death of neurons. Moreover, the protein can spread like "seed" to invade nearby healthy neurons and guide more clumped forms of the protein and death of neurons. When the protein spreads to certain key areas of the brain, patients start showing symptoms.