Shanghai to woo visitors with special shopping package

During this year's Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, between July and October, a special summer edition of the "Shanghai Pass" tour package will be offered that connects eight major business districts in addition to public transport tickets and entrance to scenic spots.

Overseas visitors can get the benefit of a multi-day tour pass this summer as Shanghai aims to further leverage shopping festivals, exhibitions and sports events to attract visitors.

Fancy a hassle-free tour of the city's iconic scenic spots and most attractive shopping destinations?

Liu Min, Shanghai Commerce Commission's deputy director, told a press briefing on Friday that the city will continue to seek synergies between performances, sports and gaming events as well as its vibrant shopping scene.



During last year's inaugural shopping season, the number of inbound tourists surged 42.2 percent to 1.38 million and the total amount of overseas bankcard payments jumped 68.2 percent.

A plethora of exciting events, such as the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the World Rowing Championships, the ATP Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, and the inaugural International Gaming and Cartoon Carnival, are set to add vibrancy and new excitement to the city's leisure activities.

Tailor-made packages will be offered to help tourists explore the city, and enjoy its vibrant summer atmosphere.

The initiatives are aimed at promoting the city as a preferred destination for inbound tourists and boosting spending in the service sector and for physical goods.