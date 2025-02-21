﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai to woo visitors with special shopping package

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:11 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0
A summer edition of the "Shanghai Pass" tour package is on offer that connects eight major business districts and includes public transport tickets and entrance to scenic spots.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:11 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0

Fancy a hassle-free tour of the city's iconic scenic spots and most attractive shopping destinations?

Overseas visitors can get the benefit of a multi-day tour pass this summer as Shanghai aims to further leverage shopping festivals, exhibitions and sports events to attract visitors.

During this year's Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, between July and October, a special summer edition of the "Shanghai Pass" tour package will be offered that connects eight major business districts in addition to public transport tickets and entrance to scenic spots.

Shanghai to woo visitors with special shopping package
HelloRF

Shanghai to offer overseas visitors a special tour package during the city's summer shopping campaign.

Liu Min, Shanghai Commerce Commission's deputy director, told a press briefing on Friday that the city will continue to seek synergies between performances, sports and gaming events as well as its vibrant shopping scene.

During last year's inaugural shopping season, the number of inbound tourists surged 42.2 percent to 1.38 million and the total amount of overseas bankcard payments jumped 68.2 percent.

A plethora of exciting events, such as the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the World Rowing Championships, the ATP Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, and the inaugural International Gaming and Cartoon Carnival, are set to add vibrancy and new excitement to the city's leisure activities.

Tailor-made packages will be offered to help tourists explore the city, and enjoy its vibrant summer atmosphere.

The initiatives are aimed at promoting the city as a preferred destination for inbound tourists and boosting spending in the service sector and for physical goods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Rolex
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     