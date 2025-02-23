News / Metro

Warmer weather and some rain for week ahead

Shanghai experienced a damp and chilly Sunday, but warmer temperatures are on the way, according to local weather officials.
Shanghai experienced a damp and chilly Sunday, but warmer temperatures are on the way, according to local weather officials.

The city's benchmark, Xujiahui Weather Station, recorded the highest temperature on Sunday was only 6.9 degrees Celsius. Some netizens commented – "it is so cold today."

On Monday, the city is expected to feel the effect of cold air, pushing the lows in urban areas down to around 1 degree. The suburbs will be even colder, with temperatures ranging from minus 3 degrees to minus 1 degrees.

However, temperatures are forecast to gradually climb throughout the week. By Friday, residents can look forward to a much warmer day, with the mercury topping 19 degrees.

The upcoming week will also see a mix of sun and rain. Rainfall is predicted mid-week, the forecaster said.

A resident dresses up to have a photo taken among the blooming plum trees in Xinzhuang Park.

