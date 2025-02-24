News / Metro

Millions sign up for city's lucky vouchers draw

Catering coupons offering discounts of up to 40 percent at Shanghai restaurants in March are part of a scheme to encourage more spending in the services sector.
More than 2 million city residents have signed up for a lucky draw as of midday on Monday, vying for the first round of catering coupons that offer discounts of up to 40 percent.

Lots will be drawn on Wednesday to decide the winners of a total of 864,000 catering coupons valid at tens of thousands of restaurants in the city in March.

The vouchers are in three types: 90 yuan reduction for 300 yuan spending, 180 yuan reduction for 500 yuan, and 400 yuan for 1000 yuan. Applicants can only choose one type.

Starting last Saturday, customers have applied at three payment sites, Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay.

As of 12pm on Monday, over 200 million had applied through the official mini program on WeChat, and 786,000 on UnionPay while Alipay attracted 1.48 million applicants.

The catering coupons are part of vouchers worth 500 million yuan allocated this year for city's service sectors such as catering, sports, tourism and entertainment to boost spending on both virtual and physical goods.

The deadline for this round of voucher applications is midnight on Monday and users can search for "乐品上海" (Le Pin Shanghai) on WeChat, Alipay and UnionPay to access the official portal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
