Fudan researcher expelled for academic misconduct

A researcher has been expelled from a postdoctoral research center at Fudan University for academic misconduct, according to a notification released by the university's School of Journalism on Tuesday.

It said that in December the university's academic committee had received allegations of misconduct by Wang Can, a researcher affiliated with the university's postdoctoral research center at its School of Journalism.

It said an investigation found the allegations to be true and misconduct as defined in the university's academic norms was discovered in all four theses mentioned in the allegations.

It added that the violation was very serious and Wang was removed from the postdoctoral center in January.

Fudan's academic norms, released in 2017, stipulate that misconduct refers to deeds such as counterfeiting, falsifying and plagiarism in doing research, writing papers, or applying for projects or awards.

According to HBTV, Taiwan literature doctoral candidate Ye Zhan had alleged Wang had plagiarized his paper and those of others between 2022 and 2024. He claimed that Wang copied the entire texts of the four theses and published them in top academic journals.