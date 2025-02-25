Shanghai Customs reports a 30% jump in passenger flow during travel rush

Shanghai recorded an almost 30 percent rise in both inbound and outbound passenger volume during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, Shanghai Customs announced on Tuesday.

The 40-day travel rush this year began on January 14 and ended on February 22. A total of 4.769 million travelers entered and exited at that time, a 28 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

Of those, 4.486 million passengers came by flight, up 23.2 percent from the previous year, while cruise ports recorded 283,000 passengers, a 2.3-fold increase over last year.