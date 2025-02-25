Shanghai Customs reports a 30% jump in passenger flow during travel rush
Shanghai recorded an almost 30 percent rise in both inbound and outbound passenger volume during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, Shanghai Customs announced on Tuesday.
The 40-day travel rush this year began on January 14 and ended on February 22. A total of 4.769 million travelers entered and exited at that time, a 28 percent increase over the same period the previous year.
Of those, 4.486 million passengers came by flight, up 23.2 percent from the previous year, while cruise ports recorded 283,000 passengers, a 2.3-fold increase over last year.
Additionally, Shanghai's 10 railway stations added 2,560 passenger trains, carrying a total of over 15.8 million passengers at an average daily rate of 396,300 passengers. This represents an 8.57 percent increase over the previous year, a new record.
According to China Railway Shanghai Group, passengers have shown a strong preference for the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway, which was one of the busiest lines during the Spring Festival travel season.
The newly built Shanghai Songjiang Station alone handled 930,800 passengers over 40 days. Shanghai South Station reported 1.8365 million passengers, a 14.92 percent jump from the previous year.