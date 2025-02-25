Shanghai unveils 'Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment' Season 2

Shanghai authorities have officially launched the nation's first foreign-related judicial documentary series, "Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment."

This highly anticipated sequel builds on the success of its first season, which garnered widespread attention both domestically and internationally, amassing over 60 million views globally.

The second season delves deeper into Shanghai's ambitious "Five Centers" initiative and highlights landmark cases presided over by Shanghai courts.

It features 10 foreign individuals from countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, Europe, the United States, Japan, Australia, and other regions. Through the unique perspectives and personal experiences of these foreigners, the documentary offers a fresh lens on Shanghai's innovative breakthroughs in creating a rule-of-law-based business environment.

By sharing their stories, the series underscores the city's commitment to fostering a transparent, fair, and efficient legal framework that supports global business operations.