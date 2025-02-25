﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai strengthens IP protection for foreign enterprises

Xinhua
  22:14 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
Shanghai, home to over 75,000 foreign enterprises, is dedicated to equal IP protection for international innovators, fostering a fair business environment.
Xinhua
  22:14 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0

Shanghai, a metropolis hosting over 75,000 foreign enterprises, is committed to providing equal intellectual property protection for international innovators as part of its efforts to foster a fair business environment, according to the local IP authority on Tuesday.

The city has been proactively enforcing a raft of local legislation and regulations dedicated to IP protection. It has also launched special law enforcement actions, addressing more than 1,200 foreign-business-related trademark infringement cases.

For key sectors such as e-commerce and drug procurement, the city has issued guidelines to strengthen industry self-discipline, enhanced the online monitoring of IP violations, and supported patent pre-examination and priority reviews, said Rui Wenbiao, head of the Shanghai Intellectual Property Administration.

Rui also highlighted the city's communication mechanism, noting that Shanghai's IP authority has responded promptly to the concerns of foreign companies and offered assistance in resolving their problems.

He made the remarks at a press conference organized by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, which revealed China's experience in its evolution into an IP powerhouse.

Shanghai has been accelerating efforts to become a global IP protection hub. In 2024, the city achieved significant progress in IP development, with its number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 residents reaching 57.9, a year-on-year surge of 15.3 percent.

The city also recorded 10.3 percent growth in international patent applications, which totaled 6,822 filings last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     