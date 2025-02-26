News / Metro

Streamlined paper trail shows city's firm resolve for global integration

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  15:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
The streamlined process in the wake of the adoption of a key convention has significantly reduced the time and costs in international circulation of legal documents in Shanghai.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  15:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai authorities have officially launched the nation's first foreign-related judicial documentary series, "Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment." This highly anticipated sequel builds on the success of its first season, which garnered worldwide attention. The second season delves deeper into Shanghai's ambitious "Five Centers" initiative.

Streamlined paper trail shows city's firm resolve for global integration
Xinmin Evening News

Georg Boehm

Georg Boehm, Chief Operating Officer of Troester Machinery (Shanghai) and a CEIBS Global EMBA 2019 alumnus, recently shared his experience on doing business in Shanghai, at a recent gathering of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) themed on German enterprises in Shanghai.

At the forum, Boehm invited Joerg Gaberl, general manager of GIB, a German firm with business deals with some Chinese enterprises, to talk about his litigation experience. Not long ago GIB was involved in a lawsuit at a local court in Shanghai.

Gaberl revealed that during the litigation process, GIB needed to supply to local court in Xuhui a total of five documents and an affidavit. Thanks to the adoption of the Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents at the court, all relevant procedures were gone through within 15 working days. "The efficiency of the judiciary process is tangible, pointing to the superior business environment in the city of Shanghai," he said.

According to Song Sijie, a judge at a Xuhui District People's Court's commercial court, in March 2023 China formally adopted the Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents, and the convention went into effect on November 2023.

Prior to this, legal documents concerning foreign countries would usually require a double-validation process that involved embassies or consulates of both the country of issuance, and the country where the documents would be accepted. The streamlined process in the wake of the adoption of the convention significantly reduced the time and costs in international circulation of the legal documents.

Significant savings have been achieved in this particular case since Germany is also a signatory to the convention. In light of the convention, the court examined meticulously the five documents by following due process of the law, leading to significant reduction in the time for trial. Earlier, settling similar disputes could take up to two or three months due to the time needed for collection of evidence overseas. With the time now drastically reduced, the parties concerned could look forward to an early verdict in light of justice.

Boehm's China experience dated back to 2005. Whether through this litigation process as narrated by Gaberl, or his own experience of conducting a business in China, Boehm feels strongly the resolve of the city, as well as China in general, to integrate with the rest of the world.

"I hope that more foreign enterprises would flock to this fertile land of Shanghai to start a business, as part of common effort to build happiness!" said Boehm.

Source: Xinmin Evening News   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     