New rules on the Metro for a better ride

  21:10 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
New regulations, including allowing passengers to bring more children free, will be launched to address family needs, support regional development and enhance passenger experience.
From Saturday, Shanghai Metro passengers will be able to bring more than two children free as part of the measures to improve passenger experience after the city revised its regulations.

A previous regulation allowed passengers to bring only two children for free.

The new rules also raise the luggage weight limit from 23 kilograms to 30 kilograms.

They also prohibit the use of e-cigarettes and emphasize civilized behavior on trains. They prohibit behavior that interferes with or hinders the safe operation of the driver.

In addition, the Maglev service will no longer be excluded from options available to passengers eligible for free rides.

The revised rules aim to address family needs, support regional development, and enhance passenger experience, according to the city's transportation commission.

The new rules take effect on March 1 and remain valid until February 28, 2030.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Metro
