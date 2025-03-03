Shanghai's CPPCC members take proposals to Beijing
Shanghai-based members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee set off for Beijing on Monday afternoon to attend the third plenary session of 14th CPPCC National Committee, which is set to kick off on Tuesday.
This year, 107 political advisers from Shanghai will participate in the meeting, bringing proposals covering economic development, education, technological innovation, elderly care and other pressing social issues.
Lu Hongbin emphasized the urgent need for stronger regulations on artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in deep-learning technologies.
He pointed out that while China is actively working on AI legislation, the industry's rapid evolution presents regulatory challenges.
Lu suggested starting with localized regulations, focusing on high-impact areas such as generative AI before formulating a broader national framework.
Lu also called for accelerating legislation to combat cyberbullying, citing its increasing threat to individuals, businesses, and even cities.
He proposed establishing a comprehensive Anti-Cyberbullying Law, modeled after the Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law, which has proved effective in tackling telecom scams.
The new law should expand protections beyond individuals to cover businesses, organizations, and even cities that may become targets of large-scale online harassment, he said.
Jiang Ying, CPPCC member and chairwoman of Deloitte China, shared her concerns about the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
She noted that many face challenges such as financial constraints, a shortage of digital talent, and a lack of standardized solutions.
To address these issues, she suggested establishing digital transformation model enterprises to drive top-down innovation, as well as building an industrial collaboration platform for SMEs to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and reduce inefficiencies in the transition process.
Meanwhile, Wu Aiqun called for accelerating China's development in satellite communications and commercial aerospace.
He highlighted the importance of building a more robust maritime satellite communication system, integrating BeiDou navigation technology to enhance real-time data exchange.
Wu also proposed boosting investment in low-altitude economy infrastructure to support urban air mobility and industrial innovation.
On social issues, Zhang Junping focused on the growing demand for diversified elderly care services.
She noted that Shanghai's aging population requires more specialized services beyond traditional long-term care insurance, including daycare programs, in-home rehabilitation and traditional Chinese medicine-based wellness services.
Zhang suggested creating a government-backed certification system to help residents identify reputable elderly care providers, ensuring quality and professionalism in the sector.
Yu Ruifen, CPPCC member and president of Laiyifen Co, highlighted the importance of building "15-minute community life circles" to enhance convenience in urban residential areas.
She stressed the need to optimize the layout of fresh produce and convenience stores, expand accessible community services, and ensure that small and micro businesses can thrive within these neighborhoods.
The initiative is part of a broader push for more livable and efficient urban environments, reflecting Shanghai's role as a model for urban development in China.
She also addressed the importance of supporting private enterprises and underscored the need for better financial policies and reduced bureaucratic barriers to foster private sector growth.
Yu emphasized that private businesses are key drivers of economic innovation and called for enhanced policy measures to support their expansion, particularly in high-tech industries.