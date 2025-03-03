Shanghai's CPPCC members take proposals to Beijing

Shanghai-based members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee set off for Beijing on Monday afternoon to attend the third plenary session of 14th CPPCC National Committee, which is set to kick off on Tuesday.

This year, 107 political advisers from Shanghai will participate in the meeting, bringing proposals covering economic development, education, technological innovation, elderly care and other pressing social issues.

Lu Hongbin emphasized the urgent need for stronger regulations on artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in deep-learning technologies.

He pointed out that while China is actively working on AI legislation, the industry's rapid evolution presents regulatory challenges.

Lu suggested starting with localized regulations, focusing on high-impact areas such as generative AI before formulating a broader national framework.

Lu also called for accelerating legislation to combat cyberbullying, citing its increasing threat to individuals, businesses, and even cities.

He proposed establishing a comprehensive Anti-Cyberbullying Law, modeled after the Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law, which has proved effective in tackling telecom scams.

The new law should expand protections beyond individuals to cover businesses, organizations, and even cities that may become targets of large-scale online harassment, he said.