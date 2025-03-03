【Hai Guide】Enjoy sports and adventure in the Yangtze River delta region

Awaken your body and mind through sports and adventure, and to help you with it here is a list of some top sports tourism destinations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Chilly winds are gradually retreating, and plants are sprouting anew. It is the perfect time to resume various outdoors sporting activities as spring arrives. Are you ready to stretch your limbs? From cycling on ancient trails to hiking in the wilderness and exploring hidden retreats... Measure the mountains and rivers with your footsteps, and join an adventure between the wild and the city! Attention please! Here is a list of some top sports tourism destinations in the Yangtze River Delta region. Awaken your body and mind through sports!

Shanghai Oriental Green Land Shanghai Oriental Green Land is known as an "urban green lung" and a "camping and stargazing paradise" in the city. As the largest outward-bound base in Shanghai, it covers an area of 3.733 million square meters, with 170,000 square meters of lawn and 110,000 trees. The abundant greenery endows it with a rich supply of negative oxygen ions. Tranquil lakes and lush trees together create a picturesque landscape. The lawn is turning green again, and cherry blossoms are beginning to bloom.

The park, in suburban Qingpu District, is equipped with various facilities for sports such as rock climbing, kayaking, and orienteering, suitable for team building. There is a camping area by the lake, perfectly integrating sports and leisure. You may choose to cycle through the woods in the park, slowly ride along the camphor tree avenue, and enjoy the tranquility of the urban oasis. Alternatively, you can camp and stargaze on the lakeside lawn, enjoying the quiet night on the verdant campsite and unlocking the dual pleasures of sports and exploration. Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区沪青平公路6888号

Jiabei Country Park The Park Cycling Town in Jiabei Country Park is a large comprehensive outdoor sports base specifically designed for cycling and is a haven for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Based on the natural environment, the town has created Shanghai's only pristine forest mountain bike trail and is equipped with a professional BMX pump track. In addition, the town features areas for paddleboarding, pet-friendly activities, and camping, as well as supporting facilities such as dining, accommodation, and a reception center, covering a total area of about 25 hectares.

Located in the northwest of suburban Jiading District, the park boasts a range of natural features that include original ecological farmland, lush trees, and intricate water networks. Three scenic thoroughfares, along with their crisscrossing water network bridges, serve as the main arteries of the park, connecting the farmland, sea of flowers and forest as one harmonious entity. Address: 5051 Huyi Highway, Jiading District 嘉定区沪宜公路5051号

Yellow Mountain Sports Tourism Destination Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, located within Huangshan City, Anhui Province, is hailed as the "fairyland on earth" and the "No. 1 wondrous mountain in the world." In fact, it is not only famous for its steep peaks, unique pines and peculiar rocks visible during mountain climbing, but also has become a popular cycling destination for its varied cycling routes. Whether it is a short leisurely ride or a long challenging one, its unique charm lures every cyclist. The sea of clouds surges, and the pines and rocks in the mountains are covered with new greenery in spring.

Although the temperature is low, the trails are dry and safe, making it the golden period for hiking. Climbing to the peak, you can see the sea of clouds and the colorful mountain flowers, experiencing the natural wonder that combines steepness and beauty. Take a short ride on the bluestone paths of the ancient villages, where golden rapeseed flowers bloom along the way, presenting a picturesque rural landscape. If you drive, you can also travel along the Huizhou Sky Way, which is comparable to the Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the most beautiful highway in China. Venue: Huangshan Scenic Area, Huangshan City, Anhui Province 安徽省黄山市黄山风景区

Qinhu Lake Scenic Area With abundant rivers and grasslands, the scenic area boasts a unique natural ecological environment, providing an excellent venue for various sports experiences such as archery, golf and soccer as well as competitions like triathlon. Located in the northwest of Jiangyan District in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, it has an archery field and an equestrian base, and sports facilities for obstacle races and outdoor competitions. The Jiangyan wetland health and wellness sports tourism and leisure route centering on the scenic area has been listed as one of the nine boutique sports tourism routes in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Suitable for people of all ages, the scenic area features 16 sports tourism products that are available throughout the year. They include the thrilling wetland rafting, the skillful horseback archery, the exhilarating triathlon, and the nature-immersive wetland camping. With different types of boats in brilliant colors and varied shapes dashing out like arrows, the Qintong Boat Festival is held at Qinhu National Wetland Park every spring, a highlight of sports tourism in the scenic area. Venue: Qinhu Lake Scenic Area, Jiangyan District, Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province 江苏省泰州市姜堰区溱湖风景区

Jubaoshan Park As the first "urban mountain sports park" in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the park located at the foot of the Zijin Mountain boasts a good ecological environment and pleasant scenery, with forests, grasslands and lakes. In spring, flowers are in full bloom, and in autumn, forests are dyed in layers. The park is equipped with sports facilities such as go-karts, kayaking, and counter strike games, integrating sightseeing, leisure, and plant research. It is a treasure park for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

The gentle breeze carries the fragrance of flowers. In March, the mountain forest turns green again, and the plum blossoms are in full bloom. The 10-kilometer circular mountain greenway in the park has a moderate slope. Cycling among the lake and mountain scenery, you can feel the joy of riding through the forest. There is both the fun of riding through the woods and the opportunity of having a high view of the city skyline. The park also has hiking trails, and people can climb to the top along the mountain ridge trail to capture the boundary light between the city and nature. Address: 96 Xuanwu Avenue, Qixia District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province 江苏省南京市栖霞区玄武大道96号

Hongze Lake Guyan Scenic Area The Jiangsu Province scenic area is centered around a thousand-year-old weir, integrating natural ecology and history. It has put in place cycling paths and hiking boardwalks with gentle slopes, allowing you to appreciate both the movement of migratory birds and the wetland ecology along the lake.

The area combines sports intensity with natural fun and is an ideal place for cycling and jogging. The lake embankment willows are budding, and the lake surface is rippling with green waves. The ancient weir path winds along the lakeshore and pine forest. When migratory birds return, you can see fishing boats in the middle of the lake in the distance along the lakeside, and birds up close. Address: 1 Xunhe Rd W., Hongze District, Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province 江苏省淮安市洪泽区浔河西路1号

Tiantai Shiliang Sports Tourism Destination Shiliang Town in Tiantai County, located at the summit of the Tiantai Mountain and the junction of Taizhou, Ningbo, and Shaoxing cities, is often shrouded in mist. Due to its position at the core section of the historic "Tang Poetry Road of East Zhejiang," it is known as the "Tang Poetry Town in the cloud." With the Tianbei Line as its main axis and at its core, the destination has developed a national-level mountain climbing and fitness trail that is 130 kilometers long and has an average elevation of 670 meters. It has also developed several loop trails.

The destination offers a variety of sports activities, including ice and snow sports, hiking, mountain climbing, cycling, forest adventure, stream tracing, waterfall rappelling, and yoga. It caters to three different levels of difficulty for public outdoor sports – competition, experience and leisure. Venue: Tiantai Shiliang Scenic Area, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province 浙江省台州市天台石梁风景区

Ningbo Ecological Longguan Hidden Adventure Sports Tourism Destination Longguan Town in Zhejiang Province is renowned for its primeval forests and canyon landscapes. With an 86 percent forest coverage rate, it is acclaimed as a "natural oxygen bar." The scenic area in the town features stream tracing routes and jungle crossing programs, ideal for light adventure sports. The 50-kilometer-long mountain hiking trail goes through picturesque landscapes. You will see the gurgling streams flowing through the dense bamboo forests, and hear the splashing of waterfalls cascading over rugged rocks.

