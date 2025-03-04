BSI technology allows paralyzed patients to stand and walk

A patient who had been paralyzed for two years due to a spinal cord injury is able to stand and walk independently, thanks to a brain-spine interface device that was implanted at Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital.

The patient is the world's first with total paraplegia to be able to stand and walk with the help of the minimally invasive BSI technology, the hospital announced on Tuesday.

The patient with the surname Lin is from Guangdong Province. He fell from a 4-meter-high staircase two years ago, leading to spine injuries and a brain hemorrhage. Lin's two legs entirely lost function, forcing him to rely on a wheelchair.

Spinal cord injury disrupts communication between the brain and the part of the spinal cord that controls walking, resulting in paralysis.

He became the first participant in the brain-spine interface clinical trial, which was launched by Zhongshan Hospital and Fudan University's Institute of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence. This technology uses epidural electrical stimulation (EES) to create a link between the spinal cord and the brain by transforming motor goals into muscle activation stimuli.