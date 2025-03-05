﻿
News / Metro

Insects awake as city set to see rising temperatures

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0
Wednesday marked the third solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar, jingzhe, or the Awakening of Insects, as spring thunder will accompany warmer conditions and more rain.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0

Shanghai's weather was cold and damp on Wednesday but warm weather is around the corner, according to forecasters.

Today marked the third solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, jingzhe, or the Awakening of Insects. It indicates warmer conditions with more precipitation. Animals as well as insects are said to be awakened by the spring thunder.

Temperatures ranged between 6.3 and 8.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and are predicted to gradually increase to between 6 and 14 degrees over the weekend.

Sunshine is predicted to return on Friday with temperatures fluctuating between 5 to 11 degrees.

Early next week, warm and wet air will bring a new round of rainy weather. However, the trend of rising temperatures will continue, bouncing back to 10 to 15 degrees, forecasters said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     