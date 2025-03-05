Insects awake as city set to see rising temperatures

Shanghai's weather was cold and damp on Wednesday but warm weather is around the corner, according to forecasters.

Today marked the third solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, jingzhe, or the Awakening of Insects. It indicates warmer conditions with more precipitation. Animals as well as insects are said to be awakened by the spring thunder.

Temperatures ranged between 6.3 and 8.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and are predicted to gradually increase to between 6 and 14 degrees over the weekend.

Sunshine is predicted to return on Friday with temperatures fluctuating between 5 to 11 degrees.

Early next week, warm and wet air will bring a new round of rainy weather. However, the trend of rising temperatures will continue, bouncing back to 10 to 15 degrees, forecasters said.