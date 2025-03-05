Best of Beethoven as Youth China Music Festival resonates

From the Rhine to the Huangpu River, a symphony of Beethoven resonated in Shanghai as the 2025 For Youth Beethoven China Music Festival was launched in Changning District.

From the Rhine to the Huangpu River, a symphony of Beethoven resonated in Shanghai as the 2025 For Youth Beethoven China Music Festival was launched in Changning District, ushering in a variety of music activities through the end of the year. As a benchmark cultural project for China-Germany cultural and people-to-people exchange, the festival brings together more than 30 top Chinese and German musicians, including Lior Shambadal, a world-renowned conductor and artistic director of Konzerthausorchester Berlin; Wei Danwen from the Central Conservatory of Music; and Wu Lingfen, the choir conductor of the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Involving piano, symphony and choral music, the festival introduces innovative programs like master workshops, urban symphony hall tours, and youth art camps. As the only Asia-authorized project by BTHVN, the global body commemorating and spreading Beethoven's music culture, it will feature three major sections: Beethoven Classroom, Beethoven Stage, and Beethoven Study Tours. The Beethoven Classroom will host more than 100 online and offline activities, including master's classes and symphony seasons. The Beethoven Stage will feature piano, string instruments, choir, and symphony performances, while the Beethoven Study Tour will visit Bonn, Germany, in August, allowing participants to touch the eternal notes of Beethoven's birthplace.

Piano art performances will be a highlight of the festival, which will host three rounds of competitions at the art center of the Shanghai History Museum, the Hongqiao Art Center in Shanghai and Beethovenhalle Bonn, respectively. In Shanghai, several concerts are on the menu for the coming months as part of the festival under the aegis of the Chinese Culture Promotion Society and the Changning District Culture and Tourism Bureau. These include Wu Zeming's 2025 China Tour Piano Recital and solo recitals of French pianist Pascal Gallet and Italian pianist Andrea Molteni. In neighboring Taicang City, Jiangsu Province, the "China-Germany Beethoven Choral Art Season" will be held as part of the festival. The festival will tour 30 cities nationwide.

