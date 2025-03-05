Shanghai offers special visas for foreign businesspeople

Shanghai is introducing a new visa scheme that will allow long-term entry for foreign business professionals.

To promote business activities for foreign professionals, Shanghai will issue special visas to individuals who meet the eligibility requirements. Who qualifies? The visa is for foreign business experts who frequently visit China and actively participate in trade and economic cooperation within Shanghai's industrial and information sectors. The policy also applies to their spouses and children. All market participants, including state-owned enterprises, private companies, and foreign-invested businesses, can avail of this opportunity. Visa benefits Qualified professionals can apply for a five-year multiple-entry M visa (or an equivalent visa category) with a 180-day stay per entry. The special visa invitation letter is issued by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Key benefits include: Exemption from fingerprint collection

The ability to have someone apply on their behalf.

The visa fee is the same as a one-year multiple-entry visa.

Application process 1. The company files an application with the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization. 2. The company's qualifications are evaluated, and if approved, a registration verification code is supplied. 3. Approved enterprises must register on the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government website under "Invitation Letter Application" in the "Invitation to China" area. 4. After registering, businesses can submit online applications for their invited foreign business professionals. 5. The Foreign Affairs Office will issue a special visa invitation letter to qualifying business personnel, spouses, and children within one week of the company submitting a complete application. Additional information There is no fee to process the special visa invitation letter. The invitation letter is valid for three months, during which time the applicant must apply for a visa at a Chinese embassy or consulate abroad. Companies can only apply for visas for their own business-related invitees. They cannot extend invitations beyond their business scope or apply for non-business visitors. Misuse of the visa policy, such as illegal entry, residence, or employment, will result in the company losing eligibility to apply for future invitations.