No-family care service on trial in Shanghai's major hospitals

All local leading hospitals with intensive care units are to carry out a trial of no-family care services for seriously ill patients before the end of May, while other levels of public hospitals can participate voluntarily, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The no-family care service means patients receiving 24-hour care from hospital staff rather than their family or staff they've hired.

Each hospital must offer the service in their intensive care unit and other wards or sections selected by themselves.

Currently, the trial only targets bedridden patients needing the highest two levels of nursing in a four-level system. They are seriously ill patients who can't take care of themselves, such as those suffering conditions like shock, trauma, high fever and paralysis, those with major surgery and people with extensive burns, the commission said.

The service items and price range will be announced by Shanghai Medical Insurance Bureau later.

According to the commission, the measure is to deal with the rising number of elderly people, people's various demands, and to reduce a family's burden of taking care of patients.

The local nursing association will offer training to nursing workers to improve their qualifications. The hospitals' no-family care service will also be included in a quality control project to ensure a unified and high standard of service.

Renji Hospital, which has begun the trial in its two inpatient wards, said the practice has been well received by patients and families.

The trial involves all patients in its urological surgery and thoracic surgery wards, with families allowed to visit from 3pm to 5pm each day.