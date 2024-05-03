News / Metro

No-family care service on trial in Shanghai's major hospitals

  Cai Wenjun
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-05
Patients will get 24-hour care from hospital staff rather than family or hired workers in a move to deal with the rising number of elderly and reduce the burden on families.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Reported by Cai Wenjun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

All local leading hospitals with intensive care units are to carry out a trial of no-family care services for seriously ill patients before the end of May, while other levels of public hospitals can participate voluntarily, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The no-family care service means patients receiving 24-hour care from hospital staff rather than their family or staff they've hired.

Each hospital must offer the service in their intensive care unit and other wards or sections selected by themselves.

Currently, the trial only targets bedridden patients needing the highest two levels of nursing in a four-level system. They are seriously ill patients who can't take care of themselves, such as those suffering conditions like shock, trauma, high fever and paralysis, those with major surgery and people with extensive burns, the commission said.

The service items and price range will be announced by Shanghai Medical Insurance Bureau later.

According to the commission, the measure is to deal with the rising number of elderly people, people's various demands, and to reduce a family's burden of taking care of patients.

The local nursing association will offer training to nursing workers to improve their qualifications. The hospitals' no-family care service will also be included in a quality control project to ensure a unified and high standard of service.

Renji Hospital, which has begun the trial in its two inpatient wards, said the practice has been well received by patients and families.

The trial involves all patients in its urological surgery and thoracic surgery wards, with families allowed to visit from 3pm to 5pm each day.

No-family care service on trial in Shanghai's major hospitals
Dong Jun / SHINE

A nursing worker attends to a patient in Renji Hospital.

"The most important factor is to reduce infection. Patients with surgery are vulnerable. The family in the same ward may bring risk to patients and cause infection. Moreover, patients can enjoy a better rest and recovery as the ward is quiet," said Xi Huiqin, director of Renji Hospital's nursing department.

The service in Renji is calculated daily. If the nursing worker offers one-on-one service, it is 260 yuan (US$35.8) per day, and 200 yuan if one serves two patients and 150 yuan if one serves all patients in the same room.

For those staying in VIP rooms, the one-on-one service is 300 yuan per day.

Patients said the price is acceptable.

"My child is very busy and my husband is also in his 50s, who can't serve me very well. The nursing worker offers service to me all the time after surgery," said a 52-year-old woman surnamed Gu with a lung surgery.

Tang Haiyan from Anhui Province said nursing worker is more professional and careful than her husband.

"The ayi came to pat my back and guide me how to cough properly after surgery. While my husband raised my drainage tube too high, she came to stop him immediately," said Tang with a lung surgery.

"I feel very relived while the doctor told me that it is no-family care ward, as my family also should take care of the elderly and children at home. My mother-in-law had planned to serve me during my hospitalization, but she had a surgery by herself before. So it is better to have professional nurses and nursing staff here."

No-family care service on trial in Shanghai's major hospitals
Dong Jun / SHINE

Family members visit the patient from 3pm to 5pm.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

