News / Metro

City testing networks up to 50 times faster

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0
Advanced networks are poised to transform key sectors that include smart manufacturing, fintech and logistics, driving Shanghai's smart city ambitions, according to city officials.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0

Shanghai is spearheading a nationwide push to deploy next-generation optical networks in offices and factories, promising high-standard stability with speeds 10 to 50 times faster and lower latency.

The advanced networks, featuring 10 Gigabit Passive Optical Network (10G-PON) and the cutting-edge 50G-PON, are poised to transform key sectors that include smart manufacturing, fintech and logistics, driving Shanghai's smart city ambitions, according to city officials.

While most households currently rely on up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) broadband, Shanghai is building 10G-PON networks in numerous residential communities, industrial zones, and smart factories. Telecommunications giants China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are leading the deployments.

"Shanghai is not only popularizing 1 Gbps citywide but also pioneering 10 Gbps trials, placing it at the forefront of optical network development in China," said Dai Bing, vice chairman of the Shanghai Communications Administration.

City testing networks up to 50 times faster
SHINE

Winners of a competition for application development on the advanced optical networks pictured in Shanghai.

The city is exploring new applications for these next-generation networks in finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, aiming to create "Shanghai Samples of innovation," he added.

Shanghai is taking a global lead with its 50G-PON trials across diverse industries, said Ao Li, chief engineer of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

To foster innovation, Shanghai and CAICT recently hosted a competition for application development on these advanced optical networks. Companies, researchers, and universities showcased groundbreaking applications in robotics, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing.

These next-generation networks will provide the backbone for the cities continued technological advancement, industry officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai
China Mobile
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     