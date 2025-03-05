City testing networks up to 50 times faster

Shanghai is spearheading a nationwide push to deploy next-generation optical networks in offices and factories, promising high-standard stability with speeds 10 to 50 times faster and lower latency.



The advanced networks, featuring 10 Gigabit Passive Optical Network (10G-PON) and the cutting-edge 50G-PON, are poised to transform key sectors that include smart manufacturing, fintech and logistics, driving Shanghai's smart city ambitions, according to city officials.

While most households currently rely on up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) broadband, Shanghai is building 10G-PON networks in numerous residential communities, industrial zones, and smart factories. Telecommunications giants China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are leading the deployments.

"Shanghai is not only popularizing 1 Gbps citywide but also pioneering 10 Gbps trials, placing it at the forefront of optical network development in China," said Dai Bing, vice chairman of the Shanghai Communications Administration.